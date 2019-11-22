Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THIS year’s Emakhandeni Tennis Open tournament will be staged at Girls College (GC) from November 29 to December 1.

According to Emakhandeni Tennis Club chairman, Witness Jiyane, 20 players from Beitbridge, 15 from Harare, 10 from Masvingo, 10 from Gwanda Tennis Academy and six from Victoria Falls have registered for the tournament ahead of closure of registration on November 25.

“For the first time in history, we are expecting seven players from the Broadway Tennis Academy in Botswana. The academy said our events are well organised and would love to be part of them,” said Jiyane.

The Emakhandeni Open was revived in 2016 with over 70 players participating. Last year more than 120 players took part in the tournament and Jiyane expects more to participate this year.

Universal Tennis Academy (UTA) will conduct motivational talks and career guidance during the event. UTA offers a wide range of leagues and tournaments for players of all ages and abilities.

“UTA is our longtime sponsor where a former Emakhandeni tennis player, Noel Wadawu, is working. They have donated tennis shoes and we will be using them as part of the prizes,” Jiyane said.

Local business, Miravana Enterprises, has purchased tennis balls and South African tennis racquets company, Prokennex, has bought shirts and caps for the players.

The tournament draw will be held at Girls College on November 27, with the opening rounds getting underway on November 29.

Entry fee is US$10.