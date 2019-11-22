Sungura musician Romeo Gasa will next week launch his seventh album titled “Tamba Irikurira” at East Point Restaurant in Harare.

He has invited some of his peers to the launch and among those to perform on the night of November 29 are Andy Muridzo, Progress Chipfumo, Rute Mbangwa, Carlos Green and Greatman.

Gasa said he has brought new flair on the album and hopes it will go a long way in pushing his brand.

Despite facing many challenges in the industry, the artiste has remained consistent and releases an album each year. The new seven-track album has songs like “Mukoma Zanda”, “Zino Irema” and “Yellow Popo”.

“We did our best on the album. I can say we are having new experiences with each recording session and we are evolving as a band,” said Gasa.

“We have been doing shows where we sampled the new songs and the response has been good. We always take into consideration what our fans say about our music and we believe this release will speak to their tastes.”

Gasa has been one of the consistent live show performers in local showbiz and he has performed at East Point several times. In preparation for the upcoming launch, Gasa will tonight stage a show at City Sports Bar where he will play the new songs.

“The camp is in a good mood and our shows this weekend will be like rehearsals for the launch. Those who want to go the whole stretch of unveiling the album with us can come to City Sports Bar and be part of the voyage.” Gasa is in a generation of sungura musicians that are working to keep the genre alive in the face of competition from other music styles.

Most emerging young musicians are turning to Zimdancehall, which has been popular among urban youths in recent years.