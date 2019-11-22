High-riding pop singer Thamsanqa “Tamy” Moyo continues to fly the country’s flag high with yet another booking in the neighbouring South Africa where she will share stage with Africa’s most trending artist at the moment Sho Madjozi at the Jozi Tese Festival in Johannesburg on 30 November.

Speaking to this publication through her manager,Doris Makwara, the Kwandinobva singer expressed gratitude on the growing balance of her brand recognition within and across the country’s borders.

“This will be our fourth performance in South Africa since the debut one last year with Steve Dyer. We are so grateful on this evident growth of our music reach. We can actually say we now have some kind of balance between our international and local markets which is every artist’s dream,” she said.

The Jozi Tese Festival is a bustling outdoor lifestyle festival which celebrates all that is great in Johannesburg. The Festival features diverse food stalls, live music, themed bars, car and motorcycle displays, fashion and beauty pop-ups and much more entertainment. It is also a family-friendly event.

In a message shared on her social media, Tamy could not hide her excitement giving thanks to the heavens.

“I am beyond excited to be part of this awesome lineup of Africa’s finest! Come through in your numbers! (I’m) beyond grateful to GOD for this!” she wrote.

Tamy is also slated to perform at Fiesta Fiesta this weekend.

