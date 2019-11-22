It’s that time again when our Zim dollars are worth just a little bit less. Zol has announced that effective 1 December 2019 it will be making some positive adjustments to the Wibroniks Unlimited package as well as the Wibroniks Top-Up packages.
Wibroniks Unlimited is now going for $1216.55 and the table below gives you all the nuts and bolts on the updated Top-Up packages.
|DATA (GB)
|Validity (Days)
|Money ($)
|2
|15 + 15 rollover
|61
|3
|15 + 15 rollover
|82.65
|5
|15 + 15 rollover
|117.45
|15
|30 + 30 rollover
|226.20
|20
|30 + 30 rollover
|255.20
|30
|30 + 30 rollover
|375.55
|60
|30 + 30 rollover
|565.50
|100
|30 + 30 rollover
|758.35
The rest of the Wibroniks packages remain unchanged save for the afore mentioned Unlimited package.
