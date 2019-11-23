Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EIGHT centres dotted around the country will today play host to the last leg of the qualifiers for the 2019 Carling Black Label Pool tournament.

The winners of this weekend qualifiers will proceed to be part of the 96 players to battle it out at the national finals where 64 men and 32 women will compete for the top prize of a pool table and $10 000.

The qualifiers started three weeks ago in Marondera, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mutoko, Rusape, Chitungwiza, Kariba and Hwange.

Last weekend qualifiers were held in Kwekwe, Victoria Falls, Chinhoyi, Masvingo, Chegutu, Mutare and Harare.

Venues for today’s final leg of the qualifiers are Bindura’s Red Label Aerodrome, Pagomba Café in Beitbridge, Gwanda’s Talk of Gwanda, Specs Hotel in Kadoma, Bata Club in Gweru, Zvishavane’s Level 21, Mvurwi Beer Hall and Stop Over Bar in Bulawayo.

“The winners from these (qualifiers) games will compete in the finals. In the finals.

“Carling Black Label will be rewarding the two winners, from the men and women’s divisions with a pool table and $10 000,” reads the statement.

The Carling Label Black Label Pool tournament is part of Delta Beverages social corporate responsibility programmes meant to reward consumers of their products.

“Carling Black Label is the beer that recognises the game of pool as a major passion point for its consumers and that is why the brand has sponsored the Carling Black Label National Pool Tournaments for many years now.

“This is driven by the efforts to develop and reward the spirit of championship amongst our consumers,” read a statement. – @ZililoR