Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Veteran broadcaster Dingumuzi Phuthi who was recently appointed Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services said Zimbabwe should move from the analogue era to digital.

All eyes are on Phuthi, one of the youthful figures in the country’s Cabinet, expected to play a leading role in empowering the youths to acquire skills relevant for the digital era. A Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) board member, Phuthi recently released an album titled Mpfula Webhundu, which talks about culture and also calls for the reinstatement of Kalanga chiefs who were demoted by the colonial regime in favour of the Nguni. He is also the brains behind the mega duet – Kumafaro – which featured the late songstress Beatar Mangethe and sungura ace Alick Macheso.

Saturday Leisure’s Mthabisi Tshuma (MT) caught up with Dingumuzi Phuthi (DP) to find out how artistes can utilise technology to their benefit.

MT: First of all, what made you join politics?

DP: There are always two sides of a story, one invisible and the other visible. Politics for me is the invisible side as I always had a liking for it when I was growing up and it became my dream to one day be part of the decision-making team that will help change lives of the ordinary people.

MT: Many wonder how you juggle politics and music. Can you elaborate on that?

DP: Music has and will always be in my blood thus I’ll always make an effort to juggle both. I joined politics because I want to uplift people’s lives.

MT: The world is fast changing in terms of technology. How can arts practitioners benefit from technology?

DP: The world is tapping into the technology growth and local artistes should also take up the opportunity and shift from analogue to digital because that is where their growth is. I have been following up on certain artistes and some are lagging behind when it comes to taking advantage of technology such as the popular Internet platform. One can make millions out of just one song these days and this can be achieved if the artistes know more about software. The studios that they use should also be digital. Gone are the days for selling hard copies because we are now in the digital era.

MT: How is the ICT Ministry assisting artistes based in rural areas to embrace technology?

DP: The ministry is working on covering the gap between the rural and urban areas. One of the things we’re doing is to improve communication by making internet accessible in rural areas.

MT: Piracy has affected many artistes, what are you doing as a ministry to address the issue?

DP: There are ministries which should be working together on that like the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services to address this issue. However, in my opinion, the best way to solve this problem is to embrace digital technology.

MT: As one of the Zimbabwe music association board members, what is your take on the arts industry?

DP: We are heading in the right direction and we can achieve more if we quickly adapt to the new environment of selling music online.

MT: As a board member of Zimura, what initiatives have you put in place to assist musicians?

DP: Musicians should make an effort to always engage us so that together we can work out how best to assist them. On our side, we’re also planning a few programmes to assist them.

MT: You recently released a new album. Tell us more about it.

DP: The album carries a message about culture. For example, on the song Bohe Bedu, I will be mourning the loss of our cultural practices that used to keep people together.