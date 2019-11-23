Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

YOUNG hip-hop group, The Whole Tribe, recently released a single titled Dzidza Kuramba to create awareness on issues of drug abuse, early child marriages and sexual abuse.

The Whole Tribe is a four-member group comprising Alex “Alacai” Marowa, Moses “Makays” Kamanga, Lionel “Lain Trent” Dyanda and Ashington “Tony G” Marowa who are between the ages of 18 and 20 years.

The group hails from Makokoba suburb, an area they say has exposed to the issues they sing about.

“We all grew up in Makokoba and witnessed people from our neighbourhood using drugs and engaging in sex at a young age. This has destroyed most of them so we want this song to teach people to learn to refuse such practices,” said Alacai.

Makays said through the Dzidza Kuramba song, they hope to reach out to young people around Bulawayo so that they do not succumb to peer pressure.

“As a teenager, I’ve seen what peer pressure does to people and on our song, we’re teaching people to be aware of certain things that affect them. Some things are portrayed on social networks as cool yet they have the potential to destroy people,” said Makays.

He said the single which is now being played on radio, will be released on YouTube and other music platforms before the end of this month.

The group has released eight singles and has performed at the Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo and Winter/Summer Carnival also in Bulawayo.

Their hip hop songs Turned Up and Take it Back which trended on Khulumani FM and Skyz Metro put them on the spotlight.