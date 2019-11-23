Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ACCORDING to Fifa, match manipulation can be defined as the unlawful influencing or alteration, directly or by an act or omission, of the course, result or any other aspect of a football match or competition.

It comes in many forms and for many reasons and some of it is for sporting advantage with Fifa saying match manipulation for sporting advantage can be committed for a variety of outcomes such as ensuring that a team progresses in a certain competition or in order to avoid relegation.

This type of manipulation is generally not related to betting. It can however still produce a financial benefit for those involved in the match manipulation scenario.

The end of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is now 270 minutes away, three matches, from winding up. Caps United, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn are still in contention for the big prize.

Ironically the three teams have claimed the last four league titles, Chicken Inn winning it in 2015 before Caps United disposed them in 2016 and the last two seasons have been won by Pure Platinum Play.

It therefore goes without saying that the race will go all the way to the wire and therefore all conditions must be availed for the three title chasing teams to win or lose the race on merit.

No team must be advantaged or disadvantaged in this race and to avoid unnecessary talk from observers, its prudent that the PSL fixtures these teams on the same day and time.

However, this doesn’t seem to be the case and only the PSL can provide an answer to this. Maybe those running the league or in charge of coming up with fixtures have very good reasons for that.

We have always seen the other two teams, defending champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn playing 24 hours before Caps United gets to the field of play.

To observers or even the clubs themselves, this is an unfair set up as it seemingly gives Caps United an unfair advantage over the other two teams.

This is exactly what Fifa says is “unlawful influencing or alteration, directly or by an act or omission, of the course, result or any other aspect of a football match or competition.”

The fixturing seems to favour Caps United who will then go into their match knowing fully well what is expected of them and in the event of goal difference, they will be knowing how many goals they must score or avoid being scored.

On the flip side however, it can also work to Makepekepe’s disadvantage by way of putting the players under enormous and unnecessary pressure. Perhaps it’s the very reason why Makepekepe have in the past failed to capitalise on the failure by both FC Platinum and Chicken Inn to collect maximum points a day earlier.

Pure Platinum suffered a shock 0-1 loss to Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava Stadium a few weeks ago before Caps United’s game against TelOne. Needing a win, Caps United fell 0-2.

It was also a similar situation last weekend when both FC Platinum and Chicken Inn failed to maximise on home advantage and were held by Highlanders and Hwange respectively only for The Green Machine to be held by Yadah the following day.

In order to avoid raising of eyebrows, the PSL must ensure that the three teams play on the same day and time lest we start alleging institutionalised match manipulation.

We have seen it in major competitions like the last group matches of competitions such as Afcon, Fifa World Cup finals, continental champions league matches, among others.

So hopes are high that the last two games will see the PSL fixturing Caps United, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn on the same day and time, In fact, its not negotiable, that is what must be done lest we confirm that indeed there is institutionalised match manipulation in the league.