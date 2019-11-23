Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has made a final call for artistes to submit their entries for the 19th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) before the November 30 deadline.

The awards which are meant to promote creativity and excellence in the arts industry, will be held in Harare on February 29.

In a statement, the Nama organisers said: “NACZ urges all production houses, studios, stables, galleries, organisations, associations, groups and artistes that have outstanding published work of art but have not yet submitted them for National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) to submit them to NACZ offices in Mount Pleasant, Harare or provincial offices. They can also submit their works to the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare, Bulawayo or Mutare.”

For the tech savvy, there is an online platform that can be used to submit entries with supporting material to be submitted in person as entries must be accompanied by the artiste’s products.

“NACZ is happy to announce to all Nama stakeholders that entries can also be submitted online.

However, supporting material may still need to be submitted in person at the above-listed places for use by adjudicators,” said NACZ in the statement.

Entry forms can be obtained from the NACZ and National Gallery of Zimbabwe offices throughout the country.

Those who will not be able to meet the November 30 deadline have been given an extra day considering that the deadline is falling on a Saturday.

“Last entries can still be received on the Monday since the closing day is a Saturday,” said the organisers.

Works eligible for selection, NACZ said, are those published from December 1, 2018 to November 30, 2019. The disciplines to be adjudicated are dance, film, literary arts, theatre, music, visual arts, media and spoken word. — @waynecas.