Ndux Junior’s 10th album Ukhona Ongizwayo launched on October 26, touches on various themes that border on false prophets, envy and polygamy.

The pint-sized musician has proved that he is a social commentator par excellence taking after his legendary father, Ndux Malax.

Unpacking the album, Ndux Junior who has been in the industry for years, said the album loosely translated mean “there’s someone listening to me”.

“I’ve been in the industry for so many years and on this album, I’m appreciating all those who have followed and supported me. The message on the title track says there might be people who do not like my music but there are many who do and hence Ukhona Ongizwayo,” said Ndux Junior.

In the track Insuku Zokugcina, Ndux Junior ridicules the prosperity churches led by prophets that are involved in sex scandals and other vices. This, according to Ndux Junior, has led people to lose interest in religion.

“These days there are churches that hold services from Sunday to Sunday, it’s now like a business yet the prophets are the ones who sin a lot. The church isn’t that strong and people have lost faith in it because of this.

“There is the issue of tsikamutandas who are causing havoc in rural areas, I mention them on this track,” said Ndux Junior.

Sebenzela, he said was inspired by a near death experience this year.

“The song talks about jealousy and envy that people have especially when one family member is prospering. This track got me thinking after we nearly died in August during the Heroes’ holiday. A herd of donkeys crossed the road as we were travelling in Matopos and caused the car to overturn. Fortunately, no one died, but some were injured.”

Ndux who exchanged the gun for the mic and guitar, has fully matured in music. The song S’phila Kanzima

is a cry to the authorities not to harass and arrest individuals selling their wares on the streets as this is their only source of income. On Isithembu, Ndux chronicles the challenges experienced in polygamous families and advises how one can manoeuvre in life.

“Although I didn’t grow up in such a setting, I’ve found out that women are important for the family cohesion,” said Ndux Junior.

The song Sumbika provides gives sound advice to single mothers.

“In this track, I encourage them not to block or refuse to reveal the identity of their children’s fathers.

“They should try and connect them to their fathers’ families,” he said.

The beat which Ndux Junior introduced in Uthando Luyingozi, a 2016 production, is maintained in the new offering and his guitarists seem to have mastered it.

The mainstay of Kalanga rhumba music is the guitarists who give a fast-paced beat to each song and on this album, through Ntonku Bhejane Maroza (rhythm), Mjapan GA Girikiti AK 47 (Bass), Sando T Willo (bass and lead) and Syabenya Kuda Orataile on drums, Ndux Junior has found a winning formula that will propel him higher in music.

Ndux made sure that in each song, he allowed band members to exhibit their talent and as such the sound on all songs is very rich as the sound every instrument is mixed and mastered well complementing the vocals.

“This is because I worked with very knowledgeable producers and engineers who understand rhumba music,” said Ndux Junior.

