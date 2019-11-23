Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FOUNDER of the Spar Bonsa T20 Cricket League, Duncan Frost has died.

Frost was aged 49 and died on Thursday night.

Queens Cricket Club and Spar Bonsa T20 Cricket League sent condolence messages to his family and cricket fraternity following the death of Frost.

“RIP Frosty. Absolute giant for the development of cricket, such a lively, engaging soul and visionary. The enormity of his sudden departure is still inconceivable. He will be missed. That jolly laughter from the bleachers will forever be a lasting memory,” read the Queens Cricket Club condolence message.

Spar Bonsa T20 Cricket League said, “His love for the development of Cricket in Zimbabwe will forever be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Frost as a student played first-team cricket, rugby and hockey at Churchill Boys High School in Harare before concentrating on club cricket. A knee injury forced him to stop playing and he became involved in the umpiring, coaching and administrative side of cricket.

He founded the Spar Bonsa T20 Cricket League, a tournament where renowned international cricketers and up-and-coming cricket players come together on one stage.

He also founded Badgers Cricket in Bulawayo, an organisation that assists underprivileged youth to play cricket. He used to source and supply kits to kids who could not afford their own.

He was also a member of Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo where he assisted with coaching and administration in the cricket segment.