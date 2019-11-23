Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zifa Southern Region Division One executive committee has turned down a request by “cry babies” Talen Vision to postpone their last match of the season away to Makomo in Hwange as well as that of their title rivals Bulawayo City and Arenel this afternoon.

The ambitious Bulawayo side wanted the two matches iced until the yellow cards issue where they allege Amakhosi used suspended players in some of their matches, was resolved.

However, in a letter to the club written on Wednesday, regional chairman Andrew Tapela said the two matches will not be postponed but instead “will be played as scheduled” before advising Talen Vision that they have the right to play under protest.

“We acknowledge receipt of your email dated 20.11.19 in respect of the above. Please be advised that the two fixtures you are requesting for their postponement will not be postponed. Instead they will be played as scheduled. In any case the rules allow you to play under protest,” wrote Tapela.

He said in any event the league did not believe that the results of the two matches have anything to do with the matter at hand.

“Our view is that the results of both matches have nothing to do with the issue of yellow cards or any determination that may arise therefore. With regards to your intention to appeal, please take note that the office never ordered for a disciplinary hearing neither did you request for one and you did not meet the requirements as per the Southern Region 2010 Rules and Regulations in particular Article 16.1.1, 16.1.1.1 and 16.1.2. We are therefore surprised that you are moving on to the Appeals Stage. However, this does not in any way block you from pursuing the matter further.

“For the record the office carried out an administrative verification exercise whose findings we made known to you. The position of the Board is that the matter was an administrative issue and was resolved as such,” concluded Tapela.

It was not immediately verified last night if Talen Vision travelled to Hwange for their last match of the season but a member of the Southern Region board said if they fail to fulfil the fixture they will apply normal rules in determining the way forward which is usually a walkover on a 3-0 scoreline and a possible fine.

Bulawayo City just need a point to return to the elite league.