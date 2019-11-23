Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has re-opened its depot in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province ahead of the deployment of buses next week as part of the Government’s efforts to offer affordable transport to commuters.

Speaking at a meeting attended by the Matabeleland South Provincial Development Committee (PDC) members, transport operators, police, VID officers and community leaders on Thursday, Zupco acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Evaristo Madangwa said local transporters were going to be engaged on a franchise arrangement to complement the buses that will be deployed by Zupco.

He said they had managed to acquire eight kombis from transport operators and they were still looking for more.

Mr Madangwa said Zupco will deploy five buses and 10 minibuses in Gwanda.

“We have re-opened our depot which was closed 10 years ago so that we can manage the buses and kombis to be deployed here,” he said.

Mr Madangwa said some of the buses will service city to city routes while others will be deployed to rural areas.

He said the process of mobilising fuel and hiring of staff to man the depot was underway.

Mr Madangwa said the buses and kombis were expected to start operating on Tuesday and the company will engage mostly locals.

He said he will meet local authority officials to decide on the pick up points. Mr Madangwa said for a distance of 20 kilometres the buses will charge $1 while kombis charge $2

“We are aware that people are being charged as much as $15 for a distance of 20 kilometres which isn’t fair. We will ensure we have buses for both urban and rural commuters,” he said.