Former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s language was foul, vulgar and stinking to the heavens, a sign of immaturity in politics, veteran freedom fighter and former Cabinet Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube has said.

In his autobiography titled “Quiet Flows The Zambezi”, launched at the Bulawayo National Art Gallery on Friday evening, Retired Colonel Dube, a Zanu-PF Politburo member, wrote that Mrs Mugabe was crude and was the reason behind the subsequent fall of the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Rtd Col Dube said Mrs Mugabe’s immaturity in politics started showing when she used unorthodox means to push former Vice-President Joice Mujuru from her post and Zanu-PF in 2014.

“She was extremely crude and vulgar. Her language was obscene and uncouth, to say the least,” writes Rtd Col Dube.

He said Mrs Mugabe, in her typical crude tirades, made accusations against former VP Mujuru some which bordered on witchcraft and prostitution.

“Some of us knew VP Mujuru to be a respectable person. All the denigration and insults she received were calculated to bring her down so that the First Lady would rise,” he said.

“Her language was foul, vulgar and stinking to the heavens. She solicited support from some party heavy weights,” he said.

Rtd Col Dube said Mrs Mugabe, teamed with some G40 elements such as former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Jonathan Moyo to try to use the same tactic to push out President Emmerson Mnangagwa (then VP) in 2017.

Describing how former President Mugabe miscalculated the whole issue Rtd Col Dube said: “It was the beginning of the end which was hastened by his over ambitious wife Amai Grace Mugabe who lacked political tact and maturity.

“She began a campaign to land the post of Vice President once she had become the Secretary for the Women’s League from which she had elbowed out Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.”

Rtd Col Dube said Mrs Mugabe thought she was going to use the same method although she got stuck in the political bog.

“When war erupted between the Party (Zanu-PF) and the war veterans, the writing was on the wall. Amai Mugabe made it even more legible,” he wrote. The Sunday Mail