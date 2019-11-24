gospel music sermon:with The Master

MUTARE-BASED upcoming gospel musician Wilson Peter Murima says he decided to sing in Portuguese, English and other languages to reach out to a wider international fan base.

“I want to go international that is why I’m using Portuguese and English,” he told Standard Style last week.

Murima, who launched his debut album this year and featured big names in the local gospel industry, begun recording music last year, however, he said he was disappointed by his producer, which saw him recording again this year.

“I launched my first album titled Tichasiya Nyika on September 28, 2019, where I invited Kudzie Nyakudya, Bethany Pasinawako, Pastor Tinashe Murigo and many more,” Murima said.

“The album features seven tracks, which include Tichasiya Nyika, Hallelujah, Milagres (Miracles), You are Great, The light of God and Mukukura Kwangu.”

The youthful musician added that he was inspired by the Holy Spirit to write all the messages on the album.

“It is my prayer to meet Him one day and do a collaboration,” was the divine request he made to the Holy Spirit.

He took time to explain and minister about the messages on his album.

“On the first track Tichasiya Nyika, I was reminding people that we are not living permanently on this earth but are on our way to Heaven,” he said.

“The Bible says in the book of Acts 17:30 the time has come, he said the kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe.

“I have come not to call the righteous but sinners to repent Mark 1:15.”

He advised other gospel artistes to venture into business and not rely on their music career only.

“I’m a gospel artist, farmer and also an entrepreneur because as a gospel artiste you need to find something to support your music such as having a business for you not to depend much on the outcome because gospel music is different from any other type of music,” Murima said.

He expressed his gratitude to his wife, Pamela Nyamutowera, and the whole family at large. “My wife supports me fully to the extent that she was now part of the band members,” hed said.

The couple is blessed with two children a boy (Bryson) and a girl (Briannah) the first born being the girl.

Benjamin Dube, Michael Mahendere and Dr Tumi are Murima’s favourite gospel artistes.

He said he can be contacted on the following social media platforms: Facebook Wilson music, Twitter @wpmurimamusic, Instagram wilmurimamusic, and the YouTube channel is Wilson Peter Murima.