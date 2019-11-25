Wellington Dengu, Harare Bureau

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) will remain committed to undertaking training needed to meet threats from hostile elements using violence to disturb peace, ZNA Commander Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo said.

Officiating during the wings parade at Parachute Regiment at Inkomo Barracks recently to confer parachute insignia on 30 soldiers of the special forces units who completed the parachute course, Lieutenant General Chimonyo said the ZNA will not be deterred from perfoming its constitutional mandate of providing security to Zimbabwe.

“Your graduation comes at a time when the organisation is facing a number of resources challenges but in spite of that, your successful completion of this training today represents the ZNA’s awesome determination of ensuring that its members are prepared to defend the country against all forms of threats through meaningful training,” said Gen Chimonyo

“These continuous attacks are meant to scare us and hence force us to dance according to their tune.

“As a nation we are however not scared, more so when we have warriors who are determined to give their lives in defence of their country.”

Gen Chimonyo applauded the special forces for showing dedication to duty by training with limited resources.

“Today in conferring wings to you graduands, we are not only celebrating your achievements but also your commitment to the total and selfless defence of the country. As members of Zimbabwe’s elite troops, you are among the first to deploy on the ground in all our operations and it is therefore important for you to clearly understand your unique and prestigious role,” he said.

Gen Chimonyo also applauded the people for defending the nation through uniting and speaking with one voice during the recently held anti-sanctions campaign.

“The people of Zimbabwe with support from the Southern African Development Community, rose up and called for the lifting of the illegal sanctions that were unfairly imposed on our Motherland.

“The stance taken by our people against sanctions as seen during the Anti-sanctions March on October 25, 2019 complements the purpose for our existence as members of the ZNA and specifically your existence as members of our elite forces.”