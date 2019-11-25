Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has embarked on a programme to replace 18 000 dysfunctional water meters in the western suburbs to improve efficiency in its billing system as its 96-hour weekly water shedding exercise starts today.

In a statement, BCC senior public relations Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the first phase of the programme starts today in four suburbs and will run until December 13.

She said the replacement of water meters falls under the African Development Bank funded Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP).

The project is meant to improve municipal water supplies and sanitation services in a bid to improve health and social wellbeing of residents.

“The work involves installation and replacement of bout 18 000 water meters in all 27 District Meter Areas in the Magwegwe and Criterion Reservoir zones,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the first phase covers Tshabalala, Gwabalanda, Mpopoma and Pumula South suburbs.

Mrs Mpofu said the meters being replaced were identified during a Customer Information Update Survey that was carried out earlier in the year.

She said the replacement of meters will address problems associated with estimate billing.

“The meters replacement is beneficial for both the residents and the BCC. It is aimed at ensuring a reduction of the bill amount paid by the customers. Many customers with either non-functional meters or have no meters are billed either under the fixed charge or their meter readings are estimated. In both cases, the customer may be paying more or less than their actual consumption. After installing the meter, the customer will be charged the actual consumption,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said during the exercise leaking house connections will be replaced thereby conserving water.

Mrs Mpofu said in suburbs such as Njube, Pumula East, Old Pumula and Luveve, the new meters will be installed in front of the houses as opposed to the back.

She said moving of meters to the front will be convenient for council employees who will not need to enter private homes as they conduct their duties.

Mrs Mpofu said security measures have been put in place to prevent the theft and vandalism of the new meters.

“Most households that do not have meters (No-Meter Stands) lost the meters to vandals.

“The new meters will now be secured firmly in lockable boxes. The new meters are polymer meters with almost zero scrap value. In addition, all meters will be painted red and registered in the BCC system, which are additional security features for easy tracking in case of vandalism,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said the council will maximise on revenue collection as residents will be charged for actual consumption.

Meanwhile, the 96-hour weekly water shedding exercise comes into effect today.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube announced the new schedule to stabilise water levels last Wednesday.—@nqotshili