Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

EVELINE High School in Bulawayo will represent Zimbabwe in the 9th annual Africa Company of the Year (COY) competition to be hosted in Accra, Ghana, early next month.

The competition, which will take place from December 4 to 6 under the theme, “Activating Disruptors in Africa”, is being organised by the Junior Achievements (JA).

The theme of this year’s competition challenges students to come up with products and services that will disrupt various industries.

Eveline High School won the national competition held recently after battling it out with nine schools from across the country.

The school’s company called “The Ramnsat’ makes cookies from Mbambala nuts commonly known as round nuts and has disrupted the traditional wheat flour.

The Junior Achievement Company programme is meant to empower pupils with entrepreneurial skills.

A group of five pupils made up of a chief executive officer, marketing director, finance director, production director and human resources manager form a company based on a particular theme of the year and compete with other companies from other schools at provincial level. The winning company then competes with other provincial winners at national level.

Eveline High School company is now competing at regional level representing Zimbabwe after beating nine other companies.

Millions of young Africans benefit from this initiative which promotes entrepreneurial skills that students can use after leaving school.

JA Africa engages more than 250 000 students across Africa, teaching them how to start and run their own businesses.

“Giving these young entrepreneurs the experience of running businesses builds their minds to take on the challenges and opportunities entrepreneurship brings,” said JA Zimbabwe. – @pridesinstinctz.