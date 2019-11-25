Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

VILLAGERS from Matabeleland South Province have said the Presidential Input Scheme and the Small Holder Farmers’ Tillage Support Scheme launched by Government will go a long way in assisting them to plant this cropping season.

The Government recently launched the national tillage programme to support more than 500 000 small holder farmers countrywide.

The District Development Fund (DDF) is spearheading the programme after it was allocated $2 million for the national exercise which is running up to January.

The programme is expected to cover about 250 000 hectares countrywide.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Abednico Ncube recently launched the programme in Guyu, Ward 14.

Speaking after receiving her inputs Ms Legina Ndlovu (73) from Sizhubane Village said: “Last year I recorded a poor harvest because of poor rains. I’m grateful that Government has assisted us with inputs and in addition will be assisting us with free tillage.

“This brings hope to me because I had no seed and draught power.”

Mr Cephas Sibanda also from Sizhubane Village said the Presidential Input Scheme and tillage programme came at the right time as most villagers had no draught power and seed.

“Cattle and donkeys are in a poor state because of the drought and as such most families have no draught power for tillage,” he said. – @DubeMatutu