Kiyapili Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

South Africa-based rapper Mlungisi “Mlue Jay” Moyo is relishing the nomination he got for this year’s Zim Hip Hop Awards saying this is a clear sign that his works are being acknowledged and appreciated.

Mlue Jay is nominated in the Best Diaspora category at the awards slated for December 13 at the Wood Sensation in Harare.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Mlue said it was an honour to be nominated.

“It’s an honour to be nominated at the 2019 Zim Hip-Hop Awards, I really appreciate it. I was nominated last year and I didn’t manage to win but this year I’m hoping to win,” he said.

Mlue said being nominated on its own is a great honour and huge achievement.

The Bulawayo-born rapper who is riding high with his EP They Need Me, is nominated together with GT Beatz, Mab, DJ Simonsays, Jimi Maleta and Benvolio.