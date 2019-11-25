Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has urged citizens to voluntarily comply with tax payment to help generate adequate revenue for socio-economic development.

In an interview after a tax seminar held at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo recently, Zimra head of corporate communications Mr Francis Chimanda said the forum was part of their wider campaign to create awareness on the importance of voluntary tax compliance.

“Zimra is trying to move away from a situation where it enforces tax obligations on people instead of them complying voluntarily. That’s basically what we are hoping for,” said Mr Chimanda.

This, Mr Chimanda said, would ensure everyone contributes to the betterment of the economy.

He said one of Zimra’s four pillars was partnerships and the authority believes that voluntary tax compliance is its top priority in fulfilling its mandate.

The seminar was held under the theme, “#Catch Them Young” which sought to create awareness among students on the importance of voluntary tax compliance.

A similar seminar was held at the University of Zimbabwe recently. – @pridesinstictz.