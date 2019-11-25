Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s development company, Coega Development Corporation (CDC) is in discussion with the Government over the establishment and operation of a Special Economic Zone in Manicaland province.

CDC indicated on its website last week that a Zimbabwean delegation led by Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba was at the company’s headquarters in Port Elizabeth, South Africa where talks on the proposed SEZ and how to grow and strengthen the African economy were discussed.

“Key to the study visit was exploring measures on how to establish a leading Special Economic Zone in Manicaland. Dr Gwaradzimba highlighted the importance of land in the context of penetrating the global village,” it said.

The development company quoted Dr Gwaradzimba as saying: “We have brilliant ideas but the challenge we face is the implementation of those ideas.

“We would like the Coega SEZ to assist us in championing this goal as one of the leading SEZs in Africa”.

Last year, Government designated six SEZs across the country in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Victoria Falls.

Mutare has been designated for the establishment of a diamond cutting and polishing centre SEZ.

CDC said the objective of the two-day visit by the Zimbabwean delegation was to explore ways of achieving regional integration to benefit the African continent.

“Our involvement in the rest of the African continent forms part of the South African President – Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to promote the development and economic integration of the African Continent,” the corporation’s unit head marketing, brand and communication Dr Ayanda Vilakazi was quoted as saying.

He said this was also in line with continental objectives and strategies set out by the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

The firm’s programme director Dr Siyabonga Simayi highlighted that the discussions were a step towards realising goals set to improve and sustain Africa’s development.

“We look forward to working with the delegation from Zimbabwe in further expanding our expertise to the greater African continent,” said Dr Simayi.

CDC was established in 1999 and the entity is wholly-owned by the Eastern Cape province’s department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism.

It runs the Coega SEZ in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. — @okazunga