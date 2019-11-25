Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Quality Council of India to provide an operating framework on the areas of collaboration between the two countries.

SAZ director general Dr Eve Gadzikwa and Quality Control of India director Dr Raj Mohit Singh signed the MoU at the Zimbabwe Standards Week conference here on Thursday.

The agreement will see both standards bodies cooperating in a number of areas including Small and Medium Enterprises sector.

Dr Gadzikwa said the country will learn from India’s case study in encouraging adoption and implementation of national and international standards.

“Quality Council of India and SAZ through this MoU desire to promote mutual interests and cooperation between the two organisations. The intention is to outline the way the two parties will cooperate on the adoption of best practices in terms of quality, healthy and safe environment. The scope of the MoU provides an operating framework to this intent on the areas of collaboration stipulated herein, focusing on promoting and enhancing capacities in all sectors of the economy such as pharmaceuticals, engineering, chemical and allied, plastic, agriculture, textile, furniture, spirits, beverages, scientific instruments and agro-processing among others,” she said.

Dr Gadzikwa said SMEs including small scale miners are captured in the MoU.

She said the MoU will foster establishment of affordable effective practices for both manufacturing and services sector including infrastructure which is an integral part of the economy.

Dr Gadzikwa said it will also create awareness and build capacity with the aim of boosting internal and external trade with specific focus on SMEs.

Large industries will also benefit from the MoU.

Dr Singh said the agreement will help both countries develop an ecosystem through sensitising industry and adoption of models similar to the Zero Effect-Zero Defect (ZED) model in India. – @ncubeleon.