Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE CIVIL Protection Unit (CPU) has mobilised about $100 000 to assist Komba Primary School in Lupane and the family of the seven-year-old boy who died when a storm hit the school two weeks ago.

A total of $90 000 came from the national CPU while $10 000 was mobilised locally in Lupane and the money has been deposited into the Provincial Development Coordinator’s account.

It is meant for rehabilitation of the school as well as refund the family’s funeral and hospital expenses.

The school requires more than $450 000 to replace damaged property, according to a bill of quantity prepared by CPU after visiting the area.

Komba Primary School was hit by a storm accompanied by strong winds on November 10 resulting in the death of Mbekezeli Nleya who was doing Grade One at the school.

His mother Ms Portia Mafu, an Early Childhood Development teacher and sibling Pertunia Dube a Form Two pupil at the nearby Vulindlela Secondary were injured after they were hit by falling roofing sheets.

Ms Mafu and Pertunia were treated and discharged at St Luke’s Hospital.

Seven classroom blocks and three teachers’ cottages had their roofs blown off while windowpanes were shattered and a perimeter fence and blocks of toilets destroyed after huge trees fell on them.

More than 30 homesteads in Ward 16’s Gudubhu Village were also damaged by the storm.

Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo visited the school on Wednesday.

She appealed to a cross section of society to assist the school and the bereaved family.

“We have come to meet the family and Komba Primary School authorities. I must say I was touched as a mother when I heard the death of a seven-year-old boy and decided to come. We can rebuild structures but we can’t bring back the lost life. Let’s work together to repair the school buildings,” she said.

She thanked the CPU for making efforts to mobilise resources to repair the buildings.

Deputy Minister Chombo said the community requires food and psychosocial support.

The Provincial Development Coordinator Ms Latiso Dlamini said more donations were needed.

“We are still appealing for more donations. The bill of quantity shows that more than $450 000 is needed to repair the damaged buildings at the school,” she said.

Insiza Godlwayo, a local non-governmental organisation was commended for donating stationery and some learning materials as well as providing social workers to work at the school.