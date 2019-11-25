OneMoney is pouncing on the chaotic fortnight that EcoCash has had. What initially seemed like a passive attempt at winning over market share with media poster has turned into a full-on assault with OneMoney’s latest promotion.

From now until 31 December 2019, transacting via OneMoney will be free of charge. The mobile money platform has 0 rated all transaction charges (outside of the 2% tax) including purchasing in shops, buying airtime via OneMoney and sending money to other mobile money users will all come with no extra cost.

In addition to that, OneMoney has also come up with two further incentives to entice people to join:

1GB of free data for customers who fund their mobile money wallets with $500

50% discount if you use OneMoney to buy airtime.

NetOne’s CEO Mr Lazarus Muchenje emphasises that this move was more about supporting Zimbabweans at a critical time than it is about leapfrogging the competition but it’s hard to take him at his word when he also previously said that OneMoney had a target to overtake EcoCash in the within two years time.

People must not pay to get these services. It should be free. NetOne CEO Lazarus Muchenje speaking at the launch of the promotion

This combination of perks is pretty aggressive and if I had to guess I would say this will attract a number of users onto the platform at a time when the biggest mobile money player has been at its most inefficient causing businesses and citizens alike a lot of problems.