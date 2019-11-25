Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Triangle 3-0 ZPC Kariba

TRIANGLE captain Ralph Kawondera scored his twelfth goal of the season to help his side demolish a hapless 10-man ZPC Kariba in this Castle Lager Premiership football match at Gibbo yesterday.

Two first half goals by Collins Dhuwa and outstanding Gerald Bhero meant Triangle were on course for a big victory after ZPC Kariba’s chief marksman Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe was red-carded for violent conduct in the 35th minute.

Despite being one man down Godfrey Tamirepi’s side played some entertaining football and dominated the midfield with Tsepho Rantokwane and Collen Muleya the outstanding players for the visitors.

But Triangle managed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and ZPC Kariba could not push forward for a goal in the first half.

Fresh from being awarded the FAZ Player of the Month award, Kawondera scored two minutes into the second half to finish the game as a contest and a win was a big relief for the home side’s coach Taurai Mangwiro and his troops after failing to register a win in more than a dozen matches.

Kawondera has managed to score 16 goals this season with four coming from the CAF Confederation Cup and the tally is good enough for a versatile player who play deep in midfield to be among the 2019 Castle Lager best 11 players of the season.

Mangwiro heaped praises to his squad for a deserved win but singled out Kawondera for a great season.

“The win was very important for everyone at Triangle after a very taxing season with lot of mixed feelings and I hope the win will help boost players confidence so that we can finish the season on a high.

“Kawondera is a very important player for the team, he is versatile, can play anywhere in the field, I remember one game he even pulled the gloves when our goalkeeper was injured with all subs used up.

“He is a kind of player every team needs and his numbers speak volumes and he surely deserves to be noticed and we are happy for the award he was presented with this week by the Footballers Association of Zimbabwe.”

ZPC Kariba coach Tamirepi conceded he lost to a good side but pointed out that he lost the game against his former paymasters when they were reduced to 10 men early in the game.

“We played our normal football and even after that red card we still managed to string some good passes and had few chances but we couldn’t execute our game-plan well after an early send-off,” he said.