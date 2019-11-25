Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

UMAHLEKISA Comedy Club in conjunction with Youth in Trust will on Friday host a Creative Accountability concert at the Lobengula Hall in Bulawayo as they seek to engage the Lobengula community.

Ntando Van Moyo of Umahlekisa Comedy Club said the concert is meant to engage the people of Lobengula and give them a platform to showcase their talents.

“We want to engage with the people of Lobengula and Bulawayo as a whole by interacting and giving them a platform to share with us what they have,” Van Moyo said.

He said they have invited the city’s artistes to grace the event so that they share their experiences with the people of Lobengula in order to inspire them.

“The event will have Bulawayo artists who will share with the people their artistry in comedy or music,” he said

Artistes who have been invited include Novuyo Seagirl, Mzoe 7, Lee Mchoney and Zwe.

Van Moyo said the familiy event starts at 2pm and is open to all age groups.

Moyo said if all goes according to plan, they will in future take the initiative to other suburbs.—@waynecas