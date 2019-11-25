Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE Vista Club will this weekend host the Summer Carnival to usher patrons into the festive season.

The Summer Carnival which is in its fifth edition, is a platform for Bulawayo artistes, both up-and-coming and established, to showcase their talent. Event organiser, DJ Joe the OG of Blacktroop Entertainment, said all is set for the carnival on Saturday. He said they were satisfied with artistes they shortlisted to perform from auditions they conducted last month.

“We held auditions last month and we successfully got up-and-coming artists who will be unveiled at the event. They are very talented and this will be a great platform to introduce them to a live audience,” he said.

“We chose people who we thought could fit the theme of the carnival and have so much talent that should be made known.”

The carnival will also have a modelling show and photo booth with fashion designers set to showcase their designs as well.

The carnival has attracted established artists such as Cal Vin, Guluva 7even, Asaph and Zizi Azazi.—@waynecas