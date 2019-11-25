Farirai Machivenyika/ Nqobile Tshili

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has thanked Zimbabweans for their prayers during the time he was hospitalised in the People’s Republic of China.

The Vice President arrived back home early Saturday morning from China where he had been receiving treatment for the past four months.

The Vice President was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by his elder brother Onismo, son Tawanda and Chinese deputy ambassador Zhao Baogang.

Speaking to journalists upon his arrival VP Chiwenga thanked Zimbabweans for their prayers during his illness.

“I feel very good and I would want to thank all Zimbabweans for their prayers whilst I was away. Many people prayed for me and I would really want to appreciate it,” VP Chiwenga said.

“I would also want to thank His Excellency the President who managed to speak to his brother, President Xi, (Jinping) that I manage to get treatment in the People’s Republic of China. The treatment went on very well, extremely well and I am feeling much better, fit and I think everything possible was done and I am much better and raring to go and join the team in building our country.”

He also implored all Zimbabweans to work towards improving the fortunes of the country.

“To our leadership let us work to achieve the vision our President has set for 2030,” VP Chiwenga said.

“Let’s work with him tirelessly to ensure everything is achieved.”

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF has described as nothing but wishful thinking the purported rift between President Mnangagwa and his deputy Dr Constantino Chiwenga who returned home from China where he was receiving medical treatment on Saturday morning.

Upon his arrival, a number of characters from the opposition including members of the G40 cabal gave speculative theories on social media around the arrival of Dr Chiwenga which they alleged pointed to frosty relations with the President.

Part of the theories was that the President had not welcomed Dr Chiwenga at the airport when he arrived from China exposing their ignorance for protocol which does not provide for a Head of State to receive his deputy.

Their claims were quickly quashed when images and video clips of President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa visited Dr Chiwenga at his home blissfully embracing to cement the deep comradeship they share.

Dr Chiwenga went on to tell the media that had it not been for President Mnangagwa’s quick intervention to send him to China for medical care, he would be history.

Yesterday, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo said such purported claims did not exist and should not be dignified.

“There is nothing like that. That is wishful thinking,” briefly said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

He said the party was happy with Dr Chiwenga’s recovery and return to the country in good health.

“The revolutionary Zanu-PF party welcomes home the indomitable Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga after a spell in the people’s Republic of China for medical attention.

“The Vice President is also Second Secretary of our glorious party. I’ve no doubt that every patriotic Zimbabwean is filled with warmth, delight for his recovery and return. God is great and we praise Him with great reverence. He is indeed worth the praise,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He hailed President Mnangagwa for ensuring that his deputy received medical treatment which resulted in his full recovery.

“The party further expresses its imperative gratitude to His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa for facilitating necessary arrangements for Vice President Chiwenga’s medical treatment. This is exemplary leadership and comradeship. China is indeed our all-weather friend.

“The revolutionary Zanu-PF wishes its revered Vice President Chiwenga excellent health, rewarding duty performance and long life. Forward with unity, peace and development,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Dr Chiwenga’s illness had troubled him hence the engagement of the Chinese Government for his medical treatment.

“When he left, he was unwell, which was giving us sleepless nights because our comrade was unwell. So, we arranged for him to go to South Africa and while he was there, we spoke to our Chinese friends, we spoke to President Xi Jinping, who is our dear friend, who offered to assist with his treatment. We saw it fit for the VP to go to China. We flew him there and he stayed there for a number of months. Now you can see for yourselves that he has regained his fitness and he is clear-minded. When he initially left, he was having memory lapses, and he was in so much pain that everyone could tell the agony he was in,” said President Mnangagwa.

Last week, Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda said some enemies of Zimbabwe had sponsored opposition elements and G40 to smear the country as unstable so as to scare away investors. — @nqotshili