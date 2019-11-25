After the successful release of his smashing single titled We Rise, South Africa-based music producer and wheelspinner Zwelihle Mathe, popularly known as DJ Zwesta (pictured above) in music circles, says his recent success has encouraged him to work harder.

The song We Rise was released last year and had high rotation on regional television channels, including Channel O and got airplay on stations such as Power FM and Breeze FM, among others. In South Africa the song was popular at parties and other renowned radio stations.

On the song he featured Yasirah Bhelz, a South African Music Award nominee. Around November of last year DJ Zwesta released another single where he featured Germany-based Nkwali.

“I feel the industry recognised me quicker than my expectations both in Zimbabwe and South Africa,” DJ Zwesta told Standard Style.

“This has made me pay attention to the music I release and it has pushed me to produce to the levels I didn’t expect.

“I can say my fans have been mainly South Africans and Americans. As for Zimbabwe, the fan base has been growing with baby steps, but I hope that will improve soon.

“What I have done in just a year of releasing music motivates me to do more. I will take all these small efforts and turn them to motivate and push me further to do better.”

DJ Zwesta said he was happy that his music videos have been doing well on television stations in Africa.

“Im over the moon that this year I had three songs playing on radio stations in South Africa,” he said.

“All my music videos have made the cut onto the difficult mainstream television channels like Channel O.”

DJ Zwesta, who heads his own record label in South Africa, said he wants to uplift local music.

“In five years, I want to have the best independent record label, which will have dominant artists in Africa,”

“I also want to be the best scout for fresh talent and my DJ brand being recognised world wide. I want to be the go-to guy in the African music scene.

“I would also love to play a huge role in uplifting the standard of music, especially in Bulawayo so that it can compete globally.”

DJ Zwesta did his primary education in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province. He did his early education at Manomano Primary School in Nkayi before he moved to Amavene Primary in Nkulumane, Bulawayo. He did his secondary education at Hlangabeza High School in Nkayi. He holds a degree in Accounting from Fort Hare University in South Africa.