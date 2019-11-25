Sungura musician Alick Macheso (pictured above) and his star-studded Orchestra Mberikwazvo outfit will be the toast of the day when they perform at the newly renamed Electric Quench, formerly Extra Mile Leisure Spot in Harare this afternoon.

An energetic and consistent performer, Macheso is fresh from a tour of Mutare and Bindura on Friday and last night respectively.

Speaking to Standard Style, Macheso’s publicist manager Tich Makahamadze said they were geared to usher music lovers into the festive mood with top-drawer performances.

“The year is coming to an end and as usual, we make sure that our fans are entertained to the maximum,” Makahamadze said.

“Fans will have a rare opportunity to request their favourite songs from our rich discography and we will be jamming them to perfection.

“We encourage fans to come in their numbers bearing in mind we have various surprises for them including performances of some yet to be released songs in preparation for the next album.”

With 11 albums to his name, Macheso has maintained a stranglehold on the sungura music mantle and it is hoped he maintains that pedigree as he reaches the apex of his career.

Electric Quench entertainment manager Joseph Munyebvu said everything was in place for what promises to be a memorable show this afternoon.

“It’s not every day that you host an artiste of Macheso’s calibre and we have pulled all the stops to avoid any logistical or technical glitches during this family entertainment fiesta,” Munyebvu said.

He allayed rain and power outage fears, saying they have erected a big tent to house revellers, while a generator is on standby in the event of power cuts.

“The rainy season is upon us and because we value the welfare of merry-makers, we have erected and fortified a big tent at our place,” Munyebvu said.

“A generator is also on standby to avoid the power outage inconveniences.”

Macheso is enjoying a purple patch following the runaway success of his collaboration with Freeman on the hit song Ngaibake and Makahamadze promised more.

“It has been a great year for us. From sold-out shows, tours to Europe and the region as well as successful collaborations with fellow artistes,” he said.