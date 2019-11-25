South African popular rapper Nasty C will fly into the country this evening for a four-day pre-hype visit for a benefit concert under his Ivyson Tour slated for Harare next month.

During the past four months Nasty C, born Nsikayesizwe Ngcobo, and his group of rappers, including Zimbabwean hip-hop starlet King 98, have been on a tour of major cities of South Africa where they have been performing before huge crowds.

On December 21, the curtain comes down on the Ivyson Tour with a show at Pabloz VIP car park in Borrowdale, Harare. Nasty C, who will be the headline act, pledged to channel all proceeds realised from the gig towards the Alfred Dondo Foundation.

The Alfred Dondo Foundation is a charity organisation that looks after 65 orphans and vulnerable children in Chikomba district in Mashonaland East province. The foundation is the brainchild of local businessman Thompson Dondo.

Last year in August the Whipped hit maker headlined a similar benefit gig that was running under the theme Change a Life Concert.

The Ivyson Tour will also feature Malawian-born South African artiste Gemini Major, South African singer Tellaman, Cape Town-based Rowlene and King 98. Local acts will include TiGonzi, Stunner, Takura, DJ Silence Dosh, Kikky Badass, Union 5 and Raydizz, among others.

“We are welcoming Nasty C on Sunday [today] at 5pm at the Robert Mugabe International Airport for a four-day visit ahead of the Ivyson Tour scheduled for December 21,” said DJ Simz, who is one of the organisers of the Ivyson Tour.

“He is coming to hype the December 21 gig and we will take him to radio stations, hold press conferences and meet stakeholders as we build-up to the gig.”

The Durban-born artist collaborated with King 98 on the song Wacko and a follow up video of the song, featuring Mozambican rapper Laylizzy is doing well on regional television channels.

Impala Car Rental’s projects and brands manager Tracy Ngoma told Standard Style that engaging Nasty C for the benefit concerts was not that difficult since the 22-year-old rapper was raised by a single parent.

The car firm is the custodian of the Alfred Dondo Foundation under its corporate social responsibility programme.

“When we explained to Nasty C about the concerts, he accepted the offer saying he grew up under such conditions because he was raised by a single parent,” Ngoma said.

“We are using the concert as a campaign to mobilise resources for the foundation, particularly clothes to give out to the orphans.

“We are expecting support from everyone. We have been going around the country publicising the show, thanks to our partners Simbisa whom we are using their platforms to engage people.”

Ngoma said she was happy that the foundation was changing lives for most of the beneficiaries.

She said the benefit concert was now an annual event.