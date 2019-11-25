SONGBIRD Plaxedes Wenyika has dismissed claims circulating on social media that she is dating someone.

Speculation swirled after she posted cosy pictures of herself and an unnamed man on social media. Fans took a swipe at the Wadarirei singer, accusing her of failing to keep her private life under wraps.

Plaxedes last year divorced businessman, Mike Joka, whom she had been married to for 13 years.

“Why can’t you be a mystery and have a private life,” reacted one of Plaxedes’ fans on her Facebook post last week.

“The same people seem to be fascinated by this today, tomorrow are the same to poke on you.

“Be wise when it comes to relationships usaita vana tete vepa social media. Tatotanga hedu.”

In an interview with Standard Style last Thursday, the music diva, who rose to fame during the urban grooves era, dispelled the claims.

“It was just a picture appreciating love because there is a love video we are working on together,” Plaxedes said.

“We are trying to portray a love that is not obvious, the other side of love.”

On Thursday, the Diva, cleared the air on the new project.

“People will now get to understand the madness that has been happening on social media recently as I am set to release my new video titled Zvekare from which the pictures circulating on social media were picked from,” she said.

“There is nothing more to the picture; these are pictures from the musical video footage to be released soon.

“The video is not yet out and I took a few pictures from it and posted on social media. People are quick to judge and pass negative comments.”

She said she was inspired to release the love song in November, her month of birth, because she believes it will make people feel loved and embrace love.

The love-themed video was produced by Daniel Chiweda and directed by Sammedo. It will be released tomorrow, first on online video-sharing platform YouTube before it reaches out to local radio and television stations.

Plaxedes made her entry into the mainstream music arena in 2002 with the release of her debut album titled Tisaparadzane, thanks to the 75% local content prescribed by the then Information minister, Jonathan Moyo.

She became a household name on the local music scene churning out hit after hit with most of her projects being love songs. Tisaparadzane went on to top local charts.