Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE third episode of a six-part online journal series titled “The Bosso Journals” was released at the weekend by Football and the City (FATC), an online football journal that covers global football culture and tackles discrimination in the game.

The episode focuses on the legendary Lawrence Phiri and his greatest memory playing for Bosso.

The author, JS Leatherbarrow, spoke to Phiri, who is known as “Lofty” because of his height and “Major Dyke” for strictness to players.

Phiri was used as a utility player during his 12 years at Highlanders, operating as a goalkeeper, defender and striker.

His greatest memory was winning the Chibuku Cup final 3-0 against Mhangula FC in 1973.

“Thirty minutes or so before the end of the game, we were awarded a penalty. It was obvious that the penalty was going to be the decider. The honour was given to ‘yours truly’ – the ‘penalty specialist’. I don’t think there is anyone who can describe what went on. I missed the penalty. Their goalkeeper touched the ball with his fingertip; it hit the upright and went back into play,” said Phiri.

“And the most bizarre thing happened. Whilst I was sobbing after the (penalty) miss, they went on a counter-attack by playing the ball to Philemon Phiri who went on to score.

“There was no VAR then, but the rule was that if you are alone and unmarked, you are offside. The goal was disallowed and judged as offside. The next 15 minutes were the most extraordinary. We came back to life and played the most exciting and entertaining football and won the game 3-0,” he said.

Phiri said he never missed a penalty in the remaining eight years of his career after that Chibuku Cup final.

He said the current crop of players should be proud of wearing the Bosso colours.

“There can never be any moment greater than donning a Highlanders jersey. It’s a privilege and incomparable,” Phiri said.