A YOUNG Bulawayo company, Payce Investments (Pvt) Limited and its American partners have designed a digital application, a first of its kind in Zimbabwe, which creates a market place and project management tool for local contractors.

The company’s chief operating officer, Mrs Nontokozo Masuku, said the new “Yakhasquare.com platform” would revolutionise the way Zimbabweans at home and abroad are finding service providers for construction services, and paying for them.

She said the innovation was driven by the desire to instill trust and discipline in the construction industry.

“YakhaSquare is a joint venture between Bulawayo-based Payce Investments, (Pvt) Ltd and USA based Oyom, LLC.

“The concept is a first of its kind in Zimbabwe in that it enables consumers to find construction service providers, manage their projects, and pay for the services within the platform,” she said.

Mrs Masuku said the platform was created to solve the problem of “scam contractors”, who usually ask for 40 percent to 60 percent deposit upfront for construction services, and then disappear with customer’s funds.

“Many in the diaspora have been duped by local contractors who take advantage of the absent project owners.

“Some have even been duped by family members that receive the funds for construction projects but do not carry out the task,” she said.

In the same token, Mrs Masuku said the online platform seeks to protect contractors from dishonest consumers who do not pay for the services performed.

“Yakhasquare.com’s unique function creates a win-win for the consumer and the contractor, we aim to instill trust and integrity in the industry,” she said.

Mrs Masuku said their mission was to have a construction marketplace with trust, integrity, and reliability, for consumers and contractors. She said using the platform was “easy” as she explained.

“Consumers enter the type of service they need and information about their project, then they receive quotes from qualified contractors.

“The consumer selects the contractor they want to use, and place their commitment funds in escrow in the ‘YakhaSquare Wallet’.

“The funds are released to the contractor when milestones are met and the work is accepted by the project owner,” said Mrs Masuku.

“After project completion, we ask each customer to rate the contractor so others know whether or not the contractor is great.”

She said their new app model was applicable to many industries and plans were underway to add other complementary professional services that serve Zimbabweans locally and abroad.

“We are happy to create opportunities for industry here at home, we have worked with local suppliers to create a trusted supplier network, and encourage local purchases for construction materials and supplies,” said Mrs Masuku.

She, however, said their clients would pay a nominal fee for using the platform.