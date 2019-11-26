Business Reporter

ECONET’s mobile money service, EcoCash, has admitted that it is still battling to clear a backlog of transactions following a recent upgrade exercise that disrupted normal service.

As services get back to normal, the company said it was now working to clear customer queries.

“I am pleased to say that transactions on our new EcoCash platform are now going through normally,” chief executive officer of EcoCash’s parent company Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, Mr Eddie Chibi, said.

“We are, however, currently seized with clearing a backlog of transactions, particularly those arising from third-party integrations, and continue to ask for our customers’ patience as we work to clear this last hurdle.”

EcoCash carried out a major upgrade of its platform a week ago.

The company says the new platform is more secure, faster and has better system availability, greater capacity and improved user experience.

Mr Chibi said he was aware of the queues that had built up in shops yesterday (on Monday), as customers sought front-office resolution of their queries.

In a media update late last week, Mr Chibi said services such as send money, airtime recharge for self and for others, some banking services, merchant payments using merchant codes, cashing in and cashing out, customer balance enquiries, payroll, mobile business wallet services, remittances and agents service were now up and working normally.

He said EcoCash technical teams were working flat out with their international platform provider, Comviva Mahindra, to iron out outstanding issues and address the customer experience.