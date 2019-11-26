It’s business as usual at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with scheduled flights departing and landing in spite of fake news on social media claiming Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) workers are on strike.

Social media was, this morning, awash with reports that airport tower controllers are on strike and as such there were no planes landing or leaving the airport. When The Herald visited the airport today Tanzania Airways and South African Airways were landing.

CAAZ has since dismissed the rumours in a tweet on their official handle.

“Our attention has been drawn to some reports circulating on various media platforms this morning. Our airspace is open and flights are operating as normal,”

