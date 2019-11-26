Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

Three people including the driver died on the spot while one sustained serious injuries when the vehicles they were traveling in were involved in a head on collision near Mandadzaka business centre in Bikita District along Masvingo-Masvingo road.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the accident occurred on Sunday at around 5pm.

She said bodies of the deceased were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for postmortem.

More to follow. . .