Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Kenyan sprinter Geoffrey Kamani will facilitate the International Athletics Associations Federation Level Two coaching course set for White City Stadium from December 3-10.

The Coaches’ Education and Certification System course will specifically focus on sprints and hurdles. To qualify for this course, one must be a holder of an IAAF Level One new or old badge.

Kamani studied his coaching in the United States and is mentored by Loren Seagreaves at the Velocity Sports Performance Centre. He was the Kenya sprints team coach at the 2015 World Championships in China where Kenya excelled. He was also part of the coaching team for the 2016 Olympics.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara said: “We are happy that IAAF have confirmed the course director. This means we can go ahead with final touches on all the logistics. The hotel accommodation and air tickets have been secured.

“The more highly qualified coaches we produce, the higher the chances for high performance and getting our athletes qualifying for major events. We have five coaches from Botswana, one coach from Malawi and one from Namibia that have registered to attend.”

The course fee is $5 000, which covers food and accommodation.