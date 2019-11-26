lnnocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for this year’s edition of the Liquor Hub 10km Fun Road Race is now open, with the event set to be held on December 15.

This will be the fifth edition of the race that has become one of the major events on the Bulawayo Athletics Board calendar.

The race is sponsored by Liquor Hub owner Raj Modi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and MP for Bulawayo South.

Registration fees are pegged at $50 for seniors and $30 for juniors and can be done at Wholesale Centre Groceries and Liquor Hub.

The winner of the men as well as women’s races will walk away with R5 000, while the first and second runners-up will get R3 000 and R2 000 respectively.

For junior men and women, the winners will get R1 500, R1 000 for second prize and R500 for third place. For wheelchair men and women, the first prize is R2 000 and R1 500 for number two.

There are also prizes for the youngest male and female athletes, with R200 to be given to the first young athletes to cross the finish line and R150 for the second.

The event will bring the curtain down on the Bab calendar for 2019.

Last year, Chitungwiza-based Canisious Nyamutsita won the Liquor Hub 10km Fun Road Race when he crossed the finish line in 29 minutes 34,48 seconds, which is the best time ever set since the competition started in 2015.