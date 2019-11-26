Bubelo Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, has hailed churches for their pivotal role in uniting the nation through prayer meetings.

This comes as the nation observed the monthly National Day of Prayer, with the main event being held at State House in Harare on Friday led by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Addressing worshippers from Apostolic, Zion and Pentecostal churches from across Bulawayo who assembled at the Association of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe (AACZ) Parkview branch in Bulawayo on Sunday to pray for President Mnangagwa’s vision of an upper middle income economy by 2030, Deputy Minister Modi hailed churches for continuously preaching peace.

The deputy Minister, through a speech read on his behalf by his business manager, Mr Stanford Manzura, said peace guarantees economic development in the country.

“The churches in Zimbabwe under the indigenous Association of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe (AACZ) are constantly coming up with ideas to maintain peace, we all know God loves peace-loving people. The biblical verse, Matthew 5 vs 9, says blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called sons of God, therefore where there is no peace there is no development in the country,” said Deputy Minister Modi.

He urged the public not to abuse freedoms at their disposal.

Speaking at the same event which was held to also pray for rains, president of Runyararo Apostolic Church, Archbishop Tsungai Vushe, said as churches they will continue supporting the New Dispensation.

“This is Canaan, the land of milk and honey, let us pray for the gift of life and success. In Italy, the church (Roman Catholic) is the backbone of the government of the day, therefore the AACZ here in Zimbabwe will work hand in glove with the government to better the nation.

“Let’s pray for the President and support him as churches so that debates and arguments without solutions are in vain,” said Archbishop Vushe.

The churches also prayed for road users ahead of the festive season. — @uBubelo