Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Harare

FC Platinum arrived in Harare yesterday en route to Sudan for their opening Caf Champions League mini-league match against Sudanese side Al Hilal on Friday.

Coach Lizwe Sweswe is travelling with a 21-man squad that includes three goalkeepers Petros Mhari, Francis Tizayi and Wallace Magalane, a sign that the Zvishavane-based miners are not leaving anything to chance. Their early departure shows their eagerness to quickly adjust to the unpredictable Sudanese temperatures as well as to deal with any mind games by their hosts.

Pure Platinum Play, who are also in the running to defend their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title for the third time on the trot, have made their intentions of reaching the knockout stages of the biggest club competition on the continent known, having failed to do so in the previous version of the tournament.

They, however, lost some key players during the course of the season, notably the Moyo twins, Kevin and Elvis who joined Absa Premiership side, Chippa United.

The two players were part of the Caf Champions League registered players and could not be replaced, leaving Sweswe with no option but to work with available resources.

They will only be able to register new players in January next year, with reports that the club has already identified three players from the local league and one from outside the country.

Sweswe will be hoping for a positive start to the campaign and if they manage a win in Sudan, the boys’ morale will be boosted ahead of the visit by Tunisia giants, Etoile du Sahel, early next month.

Travelling squad

Petros Mhari, Francis Tizayi, Wallace Magalane, Raphael Muduviwa, Tawana Chikore, Lawrence Mhlanga, Gift Bello, William Stima, Charles Sibanda, Rainsome Pavari, Hagiazo Magaya, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Never Tigere, Devon Chafa, Guyve Mawete Nsiala, Gift Mbweti, Keitha Madera, Kelvin Madzongwe, Rahman Kutsanzira, Mkhokheli Dube, Albert Eonde.