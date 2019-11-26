Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

Black Rhinos 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

BLACK Rhinos and Ngezi Platinum settled for a goalless draw in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro yesterday.

The game was played at 10 AM.

It was cancelled on Sunday as the match venue was waterlogged after some heavy rains pounded Harare.

Match commissioner, Gladmore Muzambi and the referees, agreed that the match be postponed after Rufaro’s drainage system failed the test.

In yesterday’s game Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Rodwell Dhlakama, whose side will face Highlanders in the Chibuku Super Cup final on Saturday, rested most of his regular players.

Tichaona Mabvura was to be stretchered out after 10 minutes due to injury when he collided with Black Rhinos fullback Jameson Mukombwe.

The hosts appeared the better side with Wellington Taderera dominating the midfield and supplying some passes to Francisco Zekumbawire who, however, could not find the target.

Zekumbawire had an opportunity in the 28th minute when he come face to face with Nelson Chadya in goals for Ngezi Platinum but had his effort saved.

Malvin Mekiwa also had a chance just before the breather but blew it.

Then, after the break, Barnabas Mushunje fashioned a fine chance for Ngezi but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira.

Herbert Maruwa, the Rhinos coach, said he was pleased with the point gained.

“It was a difficult game and playing a postponed match is never easy as it affects the players psychologically,’’ he said.

“The boys did well and I now look forward to finishing the campaign strongly.

“We still look forward to a top four finish.’’

Dhlakama said their focus was on trying to win the Chibuku Super Cup final.

“The game was good, the boys did well and we managed to take a point away from home and it will go a long way in terms of boosting confidence ahead of our meeting with Highlanders,” said Dhlakama.

Teams

Black Rhinos: B Mwandimutsira, J Mukombwe, B Homora, T Jaravani, F Banda, M Mukumba, M Mekiwa, W Taderera (M Demera 81st mins), F Zekumbawira (O. Mukuradare 80th min), L Murape (A Gahadzikwa 68th min).

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, K Bulaji, M Mlilo, M Kwinjo (Q Amini 73rd min), F Makarati, A Makopa, W. Makuva, M Mushonga, T Mabvura (B Mushunje 10th min), J Ngulube, K Murera.