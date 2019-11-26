Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO’s Women’s Institute for Leadership Development (Wild) has rolled out an action-packed 16-day programme meant to create awareness of gender based violence, starting today.

The annual international campaign which is being held under the theme: “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands against Rape” will see Wild partner with Intwasa, National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe and Victory Siyanqoba to provide free arts activities around the city.

Wild communications manager, Mthokozisi Ndebele said instead of the monotonous marches to commemorate the day, they saw it fit to bring a new arts twist to the campaign.

“This year, we took a different approach to the campaign that will see arts mainly propagating messages against gender based violence. The events will be rolled out all around the city so we’re calling on people to come and support this initiative in order to curb the ill-gotten behaviour of women being abused,” said Ndebele.

The 16 days will start today with a laundry café and a public interactive arts session. This will be followed by arts performances at Cowdray Park. A laundry cafe is where women bring their dirty laundry and wash while discussing issues of gender based violence.

Tomorrow, the laundry cafe will head to Nkulumane koSekusile with a radio programme to tackle the issues of rape on Skyz Metro FM. On Thursday, St Peter’s Hall will host the laundry cafe and public interaction arts sessions while on Friday, Wild will spearhead the GBV Arts Dialogue at their offices (Office 401, 4th Floor CIPF/Bradlows Building, Jason Moyo Street, between 9th and 10th Avenue). In the evening, the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe will host Intwasa’s Vagina Monologue.

The weekend will end with a laundry cafe at Mzilikazi while a self defence masterclass session will be held at Wild where high rising Anti-virus dance group will entertain event attendees.

To wrap up the 16 days of activism against gender based violence, an arts exhibition and interactive session to mark Human Rights Day on December 10 will be held at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe under the theme “Women’s rights are Human rights.”

Ndebele said all is in place and they are ready to spread the GBV word all around the city.

“The events are all set to be rolled out around the city as we stand in support against abused women and children,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire