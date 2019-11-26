Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Umguza has appeared in court for allegedly sodomising a boy who was selling clothes at a farm close to his place of residence.

Levison Mwale of Village One in Springs area allegedly sodomised the boy (14) of the same area, whose name has been withheld to protect his identity, once without protection.

Mwale was not asked to plead to aggravated indecent assault charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to December 9 but advised him to apply for bail at the High Court. Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on October 31 this year, Mwale went to the complainant’s home where he wanted to collect his change after buying a T-shirt from his mother.

Mwale allegedly advised the minor’s mother to take her clothes to Springs Farm Mine claiming that there was more business.

On November 2 this year, the boy was sent by his mother to sell the clothes at the mine.

“The complainant went to Springs farm mine where he sold the clothes and the accused person was there too. After selling the clothes the boy went home,” said the prosecutor.

Mwale allegedly followed the boy while he was on his way home and intercepted him at a bushy area.

He allegedly grabbed the boy from behind and pulled him off the foot path. Mwale allegedly undressed the boy and sodomised him once.

The man allegedly offered the boy some money but he refused and they parted ways.

After a few days, the complainant was seen by his mother having difficulties in sitting and she asked him what was wrong.

The boy told his mother that his whole body was in pain. The boy then told his mother that Mwale had sodomised him.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mwale's arrest.