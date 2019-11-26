The management particularly the chief executive (Angeline Vere) said the company’s coffers are dry and said she will get back to us on Wednesday.

So we will not leave the boardroom as we await for her on Wednesday. We can’t afford to pay for transport and the salary erosion needs cushioning. Management is enjoying big perks while we suffer.

The board chair James Makamba and Vere are making decisions for self enrichment rather than Telecel’s interests. Minister Muswere must intervene.