Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

TWO men have been arrested while their two other accomplices are still on the run after they attacked a policeman who wanted to arrest their colleague in connection with an assault case.

Lucky Nxumalo (21) and Thembelani Dube (39) both from Gwanda were convicted on their own plea of guilty to assaulting or resisting a peace officer by Gwanda magistrate, Mr Franklin Mkwananzi.

Dube was sentenced to 12 months in prison of which two months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

He will serve an effective 10-month jail sentence.

Nxumalo was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which two months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. The remaining 10 months were further suspended on condition that he performs 350 hours of community service at Mzimuni Business Centre in Gwanda.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said the pair and their two accomplices Gift Ncube and Agreement Nxumalo assaulted Belief Gukutikwa who is stationed at Mzimuni Police Base with a knobkerrie, bricks and wooden log.

“On 26 October at around 8PM, Gukutikwa, who was wearing civilian clothes, was at Mzimuni Business Centre when he received a tip off that Agreement Nxumalo who is a wanted person in a case of assault was also at the business centre.

“Gukutikwa scouted around and heard that Agreement was seated outside Ntungo Business Centre. Gukutikwa approached Agreement whom he found with Gift Ncube and Phumulani Nkala. He introduced himself to the trio and in the process Agreement and Nkala ran away leaving Ncube behind,” she said.

Ms Mutukwa said Gukutikwa realised that the trio had been smoking dagga and cautioned Ncube against the act.

She said Agreement then teamed up with Lucky and Dube and returned to attack Gukutikwa.

They dragged Gukutikwa into the darkness and took turns to assault him with a knobkerrie, logs and bricks while one of them held the police man to prevent him from escaping.

Ms Mutukwa said the gang fled from the scene and left Gukutikwa lying on the ground.

She said Gukutikwa sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack. – @DubeMatutu.