Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LOG leaders Caps United and FC Platinum look set to take the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race to the wire after Chicken Inn fell by the wayside following a 3-1 humbling by Bulawayo Chiefs.

Caps United took a step closer to wresting the title from FC Platinum after emerging 1-0 winners over Dynamos in a Harare derby, thanks to Newman Sianchali’s goal.

The Green Machine top the table with 58 points, two ahead of FC Platinum who edged Chapungu 1-0 at Ascot Stadium in Gweru. It was a victory that ensured the defending champions stay within reach of Caps United, who they face in the last game of the season.

Before thinking about their last game of the season, the top two teams should first clear other hurdles, with Caps United visiting Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium, while FC Platinum welcome Black Rhinos.

Rhinos and Ngezi played to a 0-0 draw yesterday, and hold the keys for either sides dreaming of lifting the league title.

The next league games to be played after the Chibuku Super Cup final between Highlanders and Ngezi scheduled for November 30 at Barbourfields Stadium, should be pulsating.

Caps United will use the cup weekend to reserve players’ energy, while FC Platinum will be active in the Caf Champions League away at Al-Hilal Omdurman in Sudan.

A defeat for FC Platinum against Rhinos will be detrimental to their campaign in the event that Caps United beat Ngezi.

That will mean the final game of the season between the two sides will be a dead rubber, as Caps United would have attained an unassailable 61 points.

FC Platinum can’t afford to drop points in their next game because a draw with Rhinos and victory for Caps United will be enough for Makepekepe to be crowned champions.

A draw for Caps United and victory for FC Platinum will see the two teams tied on 59 points, with the defending champions going top with a superior goal difference.

Defeat for Caps United at Ngezi and victory for FC Platinum will see Makepekepe going into the final game of the season trailing by a point, needing a win to claim the title.

A loss for both teams and a win for third-placed Chicken Inn against Herentals in Harare can give the Gamecocks a glimmer of hope, as they will take their points’ tally to 56, two behind Caps United going into the last weekend.

Chicken Inn take on TelOne on the last weekend.

“The championship race is no longer in our control, but we will fight to the last whistle. You never know in football, anything can happen and twists and turns always happen,” said Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas.

Meanwhile, Mushowani Stars were relegated when they lost 3-0 to TelOne on Sunday.

This leaves ninth-placed Manica Diamonds, who lost 1-0 to Highlanders, on 41 points, Triangle United (40), Chapungu and TelOne, who are tied on 39 points, Herentals and Bulawayo Chiefs both on 38 points, Harare City with 37 points, Yadah (35) and second from bottom Hwange (33) fighting to escape relegation. Harare City, who occupy the last relegation slot, can end with 43 points in the event that they win their last two games against Dynamos and Ngezi.

This means Manica Diamonds need at least two points from their games against Chapungu and Rhinos to secure a 2020 Premiership seat.

Hwange are faced with a mammoth task to escape the chop following their agonising 3-2 home loss to Herentals.

Results

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 Chicken Inn, Harare City 0-2 Yadah

Sunday: Caps United 1-0 Dynamos, Mushowani Stars 0-3 TelOne, Hwange 2-3 Herentals, Triangle United 3-0 ZPC Kariba, Highlanders 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Chapungu 0-1 FC Platinum

Yesterday: Black Rhinos 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 32 17 8 7 51 38 13 58

FC Platinum 32 1 5 11 6 32 15 17 56

Chicken Inn 32 15 8 9 43 26 17 53

ZPC Kariba 32 12 10 10 28 28 0 46

Highlanders 32 10 15 7 28 23 5 45

Ngezi Platinum 32 11 12 9 25 21 4 45

Dynamos 32 9 17 6 27 24 3 44

Black Rhinos 32 11 11 10 26 28 -2 44

Manica 32 10 11 11 32 33 -1 41

Triangle United 31 11 7 13 40 40 0 40

Chapungu 32 9 12 10 30 29 1 39

TelOne 32 8 15 9 30 30 0 39

Herentals 32 7 17 8 30 32 -2 38

Bo Chiefs 32 10 8 14 32 43 -11 38

Harare City 32 10 7 15 32 38 -6 37

Yadah 32 8 11 13 30 44 -14 35

Hwange 31 7 12 12 25 36 -11 33

Mushowani 32 7 9 16 32 45 -13 30

