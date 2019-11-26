Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

NKULUMANE’S Western Khazins proved that homeground advantage works as they outshone Harare’s Enzo Ishall at a show at Zansibar nightspot in Bulawayo on Saturday evening.

The first series of shows meant to promote, especially up-and-coming artistes, proved worthwhile as the quadruple group wowed revellers with their one-hour performance.

The Western Khazins boys who were not known by many before Saturday, took to the stage just after midnight with their classical school wear and dance moves which mesmerised ladies who wrestled up to the front to have a full view.

Some of the songs which won the hearts of many were Good Gal, Ibambe So, Life yemuGhetto and Indlovu Ikhithikile which literally translated to their superiority over Enzo.

When Enzo eventually took to the stage, Western Khazins had clearly set the bar very high as the Zimdancehall star, despite performing hit songs Smart Inotangira Kutsoka, Next Time and 50 Magate, did not get the reception Western Khazins got. Likely, people had exhausted all their energy on the Nkulumane group by the time Enzo took to the stage. – @mthabisi_mthire