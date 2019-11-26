At the age of five, she had started serenading congregants, singing worship and praise songs as her melodious voice wowed audiences and won hearts of church leaders.

Every Sunday, a request would be thrown for Julia Nyengera to churn out one or two songs to cheer up the church in praise and worship.

With encouragement from her church-mates, friends and members of the family, Nyengera later got the urge to record a gospel album. She did her first album titled “Jesu Wangu” in 2015 and it got considerable response from fans in Kwekwe and beyond.

“People in Kwekwe and other parts of Midlands province used to call looking for the album, but we had no money to market and promote it beyond the province,” she said.

Like any other artiste in Zimbabwe, she had to face tough hurdles to attract wide attention despite being talented.

She had to witness the cruelty of piracy in the music when she at times would get into public transport and hear her music being played, yet she got nothing from it.

“Singing gospel music is a passion, but at one point I contemplated quitting because you would get into public transport and hear your pirated music being played. The person would have just taken the music from a friend using a USB without paying any cent for it,” she said.

“Just imagine all the effort that you put to make sure that you produce a good product, only to learn that people are enjoying the same music without paying anything.”

However, the hurdles did not stop Nyengera from fighting on.

Backed by her group, the Healing Sounds, Nyengera recently launched her second album at a packed arena in Kwekwe.

“I am no longer motivated by money in my singing. Piracy is slowly killing music, but for me it’s not money which is driving me now. What drives me is the message, which I will be sending out there through my music. We worship, we preach and we encourage through music,” she said. Nyengera said her new album, titled “NdiJesu Wenyasha”, has started receiving support from the market.

“The album is receiving much support and we are working on trying to market it so that it has a national appreciation. We are confident it will get this national appreciation. Our songs are there to encourage someone to preach the word of God,” she said.

Some of the tracks on the new album include “Anodaidzira”, “Mwari Vanopindura” and “Yahwe” among others.